CHICAGO (CBS) — Top winds so far have gusted to 35 mph at the lakefront. High wave action through the night as the gusty northeast flow stays in place. Finally, this pattern starts to break tomorrow. We may see leftover sprinkles and clouds to start the day. Sunday looks completely dry but breezy. Much colder next week.
*LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY UNTIL 7 AM SATURDAY*
SUNDAY: SUNNY & BREEZY. HIGH 56. NORTHWEST WINDS 15-25 MPH & GUSTY.