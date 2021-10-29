DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was shot in West Town while sitting in her car overnight.

Police said the 49-year-old victim was parked in the 100 block of North Western Avenue around 12:30 a.m. When two men inside a tan car opened fire and then drove off.

The woman was hit in the stomach and is being treated at Stroger Hospital.

No arrest have been made.

