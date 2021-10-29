CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was shot in West Town while sitting in her car overnight.
Police said the 49-year-old victim was parked in the 100 block of North Western Avenue around 12:30 a.m. When two men inside a tan car opened fire and then drove off.READ MORE: SWAT Teams Responding To Man Barricading Himself In Apartment On Near North Side
The woman was hit in the stomach and is being treated at Stroger Hospital.READ MORE: Purses Stolen From Dior Store In Gold Coast
No arrest have been made.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Windy, Wet Friday; Clear Weekend Ahead