CHICAGO (CBS) — Halloween made a dramatic return to the Loop Saturday night.
From fire performers to Day of the Dead dancers and drum bands, hundreds of artists haunted State Street for the Arts in the Dark Parade.
The event was drive-by only last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, thousands of spectators lined State Street from Lake Street to Van Buren Street to get a glimpse of the fun.
The parade featured artists and performers from all over the city to showcase Chicago’s vibrant and divers neighborhoods.