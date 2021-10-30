CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be quiet for the next week, with a lot more sunshine.
It will be cooler next week.
On Saturday night, it will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a low of 44.
On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy and clearing late, with a high of 56.
It will be staying in the 40s all next week, but the forecast looks to remain dry and mostly clear for about a week. Lows will be near freezing each night.