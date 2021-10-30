DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be quiet for the next week, with a lot more sunshine.

It will be cooler next week.

READ MORE: Boy, 15, Shot And Wounded In Auburn Gresham Alley

On Saturday night, it will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a low of 44.

Highs Tomorrow: 10.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

READ MORE: Police Issues Alert About Carjackings In Lakeview And Near North Side

On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy and clearing late, with a high of 56.

Halloween Forecast: 10.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be staying in the 40s all next week, but the forecast looks to remain dry and mostly clear for about a week. Lows will be near freezing each night.

MORE NEWS: Residents Forced To Evacuate Homes After Car Hits Gas Meter In Uptown

7 Day Forecast: 10.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)