CHICAGO (CBS) — Volunteers were out early Saturday morning, working hard to get ready for a big food giveaway in Chicago’s Grand Boulevard neighborhood.
There were lots of free items for families to pick up, and there was more than just food.
There were also diapers and other items for babies, as well as small household appliances.
Lots of people showed up, waiting patiently in line.
Black Men United, Christmas in the Wards, and the Chicago Football Classic sponsored the event in Metcalf Park near 42nd and State streets.