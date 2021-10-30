CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after a crash on the Near West Side.
Police said at 8:24 p.m., a white BMW sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Fulton Street when it slammed into the passenger side of a Nissan sedan headed south on Damen Avenue.READ MORE: Police Increase Patrols In Hyde Park Ahead Of Time, Amid Concern Given History Of Violence And Mayhem In Past Years
The crash happened in the middle of the intersection, police said.
A 27-year-old man was driving the BMW and a 29-year-old man was in the vehicle with him, police said. Neither was injured.READ MORE: Video Shows Burglars Posing As Police Officers As They Target Seniors In Clearing
The driver of the Nisan, a 29-year-old woman, complained of chest pain and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition. A 44-year-old woman in the Nissan suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition.
A 55-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl in the Nissan complained of back pain and were taken to Stroger in fair condition, and a 57-year-old man also complained of back pain and was taken in fair condition to Northwestern Memorial.MORE NEWS: At Least 3 Killed, 9 Wounded In Weekend Gun Violence In Chicago
There was no one in custody late Saturday, and no citations were pending.