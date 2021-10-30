Rough Day For Northwestern's Offense As They Lose To MinnesotaMar’Keise Irving ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 110 yards and Justin Walley scooped up a fumble and ran 25 yards for a score as Minnesota defeated Northwestern 4Saturday.

Illini Only Manage 107 Yards On The Ground As They Lose To RutgersNoah Vedral threw for 138 yards and rushed for a touchdown to lead Rutgers past Illinois on Saturday.

WBA Welterweight Champion Jamal "Shango" James Says Training With Family Has Been 'Perfect' Ahead Of Bout With Rahdzab ButaevWBA Welterweight Champion Jamal "Shango" James takes on undefeated contender Rahdzab Butaev this Saturday, October 30th on SHOWTIME. CBS' Katie Johnston sat down with the boxer to talk about the upcoming fight, his training, and his community program "Pursuit of Discipline."

Bears vs. 49ers: Three Things To WatchTwo teams each on a struggle bus and on a collision course at Soldier Field. Here are three things to watch when the Bears host the 49ers Sunday.

While Nagy Is Out, Bears Get Ready For San FranciscoNagy said they haven't decided if they'll put Mack on injured reserve. That would keep him out at least two more games.

NFL Week 8 AFC East Preview: Dolphins 'Looks Like Team In Discontent' Ahead Of Bills MatchupCan a Dolphins team in disarray put up any challenge for the Bills, one of the AFC's best teams?