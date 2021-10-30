CHICAGO (CBS) — About 30 people were forced to evacuate their homes after a vehicle hit a gas meter in the back of a building, causing a leak early Saturday Morning.
It happened in Uptown near Ainslie and Winthrop and the driver did not stick around. One person heard the crash around 4 a.m. and woke up knowing something was wrong.
“We heard the gas come out, then we heard it, and we smelled it definitely. So we called the fire department and they were like we gotta get everybody out of the houses,” said resident Paul Nguyen.
Chicago fire says People’s Gas came to seal the meter up. No injuries were reported.