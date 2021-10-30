CHICAGO (CBS) — A northwest suburban priest is heading back to his parish after he was cleared of wrongdoing.
The Rev. Christopher Ciomek, pastor of St. Peter Damian Parish in northwest suburban Bartlett, stepped aside in April after allegations of inappropriate conduct with a minor about 30 years ago.
In a letter on Saturday, Blaise Cardinal Cupich wrote that the Chicago Archdiocese and an independent investigative agency looked into the allegations, and found that there is insufficient evidence to verify the claims against him.
Thus, Ciomek has been reinstated as pastor.
“These have been difficult days and months for you as a parish. You have shown great patience as we attempted to complete our process. I thank you for doing so,” Cupich wrote. “Please know that we take all allegations of misconduct seriously as well as our obligation to restore the good name of those returned to ministry. I wish you well as you continue with the work of renewing your parish and serving as missionaries for the word of Jesus Christ. Please know that I keep you in prayer and ask that you pray for me and the Church.”