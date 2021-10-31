By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people were killed and four others injured in an Avalon Park crash late Saturday, police said.
A gray Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on the 8200 block of South Stony Island Avenue at about 11:38 p.m. when it struck the driver's side of a brown Nissan SUV attempting to cross 82nd Street, authorities said.
Two passengers in the Nissan, a 76-year-old man and an unidentified woman in her 30s, were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the Nissan, a 49-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Also in the Nissan, a 68-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with minor injuries in fair condition and a teenage boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, also with minor injuries in fair condition, authorities said.
The driver of the Dodge had traumatic injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
There are no citations pending as Area Two detectives investigate.