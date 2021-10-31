CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA Blue Line service was halted between Damen and Racine Sunday evening after police said a man jumped in front of a train at the Clark/Lake station downtown.
Police said a man of an unknown age jumped in front of a train, which was stopped at the Clark/Lake station.
The Chicago Transit Authority said Blue Line service was suspended between the Damen stop in Wicker Park and the Racine stop on the Near West Side.
Shuttle buses were available.
