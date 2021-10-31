DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents of recent aggravated carjackings in the Logan Square and Bucktown areas.

In these incidents an unknown offender approached the victims, while the victims were in or near their vehicle. One of the offenders then showed a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The unknown offender then took control of the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene.

The most recent incident occurred Sunday morning:

  • 1900 block of West Wabansia Ave. on October 27th at 9:32am
  • 2900 block of West Wabansia Ave. on October 27th at 9:50am
  • 1900 block of North Honore St. on October 31st at 8:45am
Police only had vague descriptions of the offenders.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.

