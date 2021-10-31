CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning residents of recent garage burglaries in the Logan Square neighborhood.
In these incidents, the unknown offender entered the victim's garage and target the victim's belongings for theft. The unknown offender then fled the scene with some of the victim's belongings, according to authorities.
Incident times and locations:
- 2800 block of North Richmond St. on October 10th at 10am.
- 2900 block of North Albany Ave. on October 22nd at 2:25am
- 2800 block of North Sacramento Ave. between October 27th 11pm and October 28th 7am.
- 2800 block of North Whipple St. on October 28th at 7am.
There is no available description of the offender.
Anyone with information are asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-7394.