MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (CBS) — One woman is dead and another was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting in the parking lot of a bar in south suburban Midlothian.
Just before 3 a.m., police already in the parking lot of the SVN Bar at 4660 W. 147th St. to ensure order at closing time. They heard gunshots behind the business in the 14600 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue.
Police went to the scene and found a woman lying in the street with gunshot wounds to her body. That woman – Morgan Brown, 19, of Lynwood – was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
Another woman was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to the same hospital for treatment.
Midlothian police detectives were investigating along with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force. Police believe everyone involved was a patron at the SVN Bar and there was no additional threat to the community.
No one was in custody late Sunday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Midlothian police investigations at (708) 752-8960, or the main Midlothian police line at (708) 385-2534.