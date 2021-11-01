CHICAGO (CBS) — A car plowed into a Chicago Police vehicle Monday night in the South Austin neighborhood, leaving three officers and a fourth person injured.
Police said at 9:06 p.m., three officers were headed north on Laramie Avenue in an unmarked police sport-utility vehicle when a blue Chrysler 200 traveling west on Fulton Street ran a stop sign and slammed into the police SUV.READ MORE: Frantic Search Under Way For Inaki Bascaran, 23, Who Went To River North Bar This Past Weekend And Has Not Been Seen Since
The police SUV had its lights and sirens going at the time.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures In 7 Months Tuesday Morning
The three officers were taken to an area hospital for observation with unknown injuries. A 19-year-old male passenger in the Chrysler was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with unknown injuries, police said.MORE NEWS: Gang Members Are 'Shooting At Any Time Of Day' In Albany Park Area, Rep. Jaime Andrade Says
The male driver of the Chrysler, 20, was not injured and citations were pending against him.