CHICAGO (CBS) — The State of Illinois will spend $250 million over the next three years to reduce and interrupt violence in some of Chicago’s hardest hit neighborhoods.
Grants will go directly to community-based groups focusing on violence prevention services including street-based interrupters and emotional or trauma-related therapy, high-risk youth intervention programs, youth development programs such as after-school and summer programming, and trauma recovery services for young people.
"This ongoing epidemic of gun violence is heartbreaking. It's forcing us to say goodbye to loved ones far too soon. It's devastating our communities," said Illinois House Speaker Emmanuel "Chris" Welch (D-Westchester), "and it must stop. It must stop now."
In October, 356 people were shot in Chicago, compared to 490 in September. A total of 59 people were killed in October.
Gov. declared the gun violence in Illinois a public health crisis.