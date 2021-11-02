CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s bicycling community gathered Tuesday evening to remember Ade Hogue, a bicyclist who was killed last week.
“He was a bonfire,” one man said. “You couldn’t help but gather around him and feel his warmth.”READ MORE: Off-Duty CPD Officer Shot, Killed During Quarrel With Fellow CPD Officer Wife On Far Northwest Side, Sources Say
Hogue was struck and killed Friday while riding his bicycle near Grand Avenue and Lower DuSable Lake Shore Drive.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Coldest Temperatures So Far This Season Early Wednesday
The bicycle community put up a white ghost bike at the site to stand as a memorial.MORE NEWS: More Than 1,400 Unlicensed And Sometimes Dubious Businesses Got Taxpayer-Funded PPP Loans In Markham: What's Going On?
Bicyclists also demanded better safety for riders in Chicago.