CHICAGO (CBS) — South Carolina, Texas, and the U.S. Virgin Islands are being removed from Chicago’s travel advisory this week, while California and Mississippi were added back to the list.

There are now 41 states and one territory on the list.

The city’s COVID-19 travel advisory list includes every U.S. state and territory except: Connecticut, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands.

Mississippi was taken off the list just last week, only to be added back this week.

“The movement of some states on and off our COVID Travel Advisory these past two weeks, and the ups and downs in daily COVID case rates show that this is no time for complacency,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “Travelers, especially, need to be aware of this, and continue to take precautions against COVID, namely vaccination and keeping your masks on when you’re around other people.”

South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands were removed from the advisory, while California and Mississippi are back on it. UNVAX'D TRAVELERS should be tested for COVID before and after travel and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago when traveling from an orange state. pic.twitter.com/NNzr0I5Ucz — Chicago Department of Public Health – CDPH (@ChiPublicHealth) November 2, 2021

States are removed from the city’s travel advisory when they get their daily COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.

Arkansas might be removed from the list next week.

City officials recommend people who aren’t vaccinated get tested for COVID one to three days before heading to a state or territory on the travel advisory list, and again three to five days before returning to Chicago.

Public health officials also recommend unvaccinated people who visit a state or territory on the travel advisory list quarantine for at least seven days upon arriving in Chicago, even if they test negative. Unvaccinated people who don’t get a COVID test should quarantine for at least 10 days.

Anyone who is traveling is required to wear a mask on public transportation – including planes, trains, and buses – regardless of their vaccination status. An indoor mask mandate also remains in place for public places in all of Illinois.