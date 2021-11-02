DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago Police officer was shot and critically wounded on the Far Northwest Side Tuesday night, sources told CBS 2’s Brad Edwards.

The incident happened in the 8500 block of West Winona Street.

The officer’s spouse, who is also a Chicago Police officer, is suspected, Edwards’ sources said.

Further details were not immediately available.

