His College Days With The Illini Aren't Far Behind, But Bulls Rookie Ayo Dosunmu Is Already Making An ImpactLocal basketball fans are already very familiar with Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu from his college playing days less than a year ago – but not many could have expected the rookie would make such an impact already.

Breaking Glass Ceilings; AHL Hires 10 Female Officials For The SeasonBreaking the glass ceiling - on ice. Neither the NHL nor the American Hockey League has female officials; that has now changed for the AHL. They have hired 10 women this season.

Bears Vs. 49ers: The Good, The Bad, And The UglyThe Bears let a golden opportunity slip away against the San Francisco 49ers. CBS 2's Marshall Harris breaks down the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Patrick Kane Gets Hat Trick As Blackhawks Beat Ottawa Senators For Season's First WinPatrick Kane felt all the losses weighing on the Chicago Blackhawks, even while he was away from the team because of COVID-19. That weight is gone now.

DeRozan Scores 37 As Bulls Beat Celtics To Reach 6-1DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit on Monday night to beat the Boston Celtics and improve to 6-1 for the season.

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Leaves NHL's COVID-19 ProtocolKane entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Oct. 23. He has one goal and four assists in five games this season.