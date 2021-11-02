DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A new chapter begins for Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater.

Steppenwolf’s brand new theater building, the Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center, was dedicated on Tuesday.

“We now begin a new era of art-making, one of which our work come to life in new and expansive ways as we create a new equitable space for individuals who have been historically underrepresented and marginalized,” Artistic Director Glenn Davis said.

The new building holds a unique 400 seat theater in the round.

Steppenwolf says it’s one of a kind in Chicago.

