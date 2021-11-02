CHICAGO (CBS)– A new chapter begins for Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater.
Steppenwolf’s brand new theater building, the Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center, was dedicated on Tuesday.READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues: How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide
“We now begin a new era of art-making, one of which our work come to life in new and expansive ways as we create a new equitable space for individuals who have been historically underrepresented and marginalized,” Artistic Director Glenn Davis said.READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Opening Statements Underway; 'The Only Person Who Killed Anyone Was The Defendant, Kyle Rittenhouse'
The new building holds a unique 400 seat theater in the round.MORE NEWS: South Carolina, Texas, U.S. Virgin Islands Removed From Chicago Travel Advisory; California And Mississippi Added Back
Steppenwolf says it’s one of a kind in Chicago.