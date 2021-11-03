MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) — Last night on the CBS 2 News at 10, we exposed that eight out of 10 businesses in south suburban Markham that were given federal Paycheck Protection Program loans are not licensed – and some of them don’t even exist.
As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday evening, the City of Markham is now taking action.
After CBS 2 dug into the PPP data in Markham and brought the concern to city leaders, steps are now under way to reel in the 1,422 questionable businesses that received those taxpayer-funded loans that were intended to keep small businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among those questionable businesses were a sports complex listed as an address that turned out to be a house where the man who got the $20,000 loan doesn't even live anymore. Such businesses are not even allowed to operate in that residential district.
There was also a loan of nearly %50,000 to keep a hotel running where there is nothing but farmland where goats are being raised, and a Markham police officer, Kenneth Muldrow, who applied for and received $20,000 in taxpayer money to keep a landscaping company going – using the address of the Markham City Hall and police station.
It is at that same address where Markham city leaders have introduced a new ordinance to get a hold of the many questionable businesses going under city radar.
The City Council meeting started at 7 p.m. CBS 2’s Terry will have a full wrap-up at 10.