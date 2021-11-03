CHICAGO (CBS) — History is made in Massachusetts. Michelle Wu on Tuesday became the first female and first person of color to be elected mayor of Boston.
Wu was born on Chicago's South Side and raised in northwest suburban Barrington before moving to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School.
She was the clear front-runner heading into election day on Tuesday. Some polls showed her ahead of her opponent, fellow Boston city councilor Annissa Essaibi George, by as much as 30 points.
Wu’s first day in office will be November 16.
In her acceptance speech, she said one of her children had an interesting take on her victory.
“One of my sons asked me the other night if boys can be elected mayor of Boston. They have been, and they will again someday, but not tonight,” she said.
Wu also told her son, “your mom has been elected because every corner of Boston has spoken.”
