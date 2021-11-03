CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT team and Chicago Police officers responded to a report of a student with the gun at Carl Schurz High School on Wednesday.
After arriving, officers at the scene did not believe there was an ongoing threat, according to dispatch reports. Police said there was an altercation among students in a hallway around 11:50 a.m.
According to those reports, a student, possibly armed, was alone inside a gym at the school, 3601 N. Milwaukee Ave.
SWAT members located the student but did not recover a gun.
Authorities, along with K-9s, searched the school as a precaution.