CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security is finally making headway in getting help to people stuck in its callback system.
New numbers obtained by the CBS 2 Investigators show 7,987 claimants in the callback queue right now. That is the lowest number we have seen all year.READ MORE: 2-Year-Old Girl Shot, Killed In Harvey
Demand spiked to nearly 49,000 last month after IDES launched its new ILogin system – meant to keep identity thieves from hacking claimants’ accounts.
IDES told us they expected an increase in people reaching out with questions about ILogin, but called the backlog “minimal.”READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Clear And Chilly To Start On Friday
CBS 2 was first to report problems with the iLogin ID verification system.
