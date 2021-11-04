MLB Work Stoppage Could Be Coming If New Agreement Isn't Reached; White Sox Player Rep Lucas Giolito Says Both Sides 'Want To Get Something Done'Lucas Giolito hoped to pitch the White Sox to the World Series this season, but they had to settle for one playoff appearance. As CBS 2’s Marshall Harris reported Thursday, we are now waiting to see if there will be a pause on baseball lasting into next season.

Bears Practice: David Montgomery, Coach Matt Nagy Return; Justin Fields Says He Continues To GrowBears Head Coach Matt Nagy’s whereabouts during his COVID-19 quarantine have been revealed – he stayed in a hotel until being cleared on Tuesday.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 9: Can Dolphins' Myles Gaskin Finally Be Productive?Myles Gaskin hasn't been terribly productive for the Eagles this season, but playing against a weak Texans defense my be the opportunity he needs.

'Auburn-Texas A&M Really Going To Decide Potential Fates For Both These Teams': CBS Sports' Aaron Taylor Previews MatchupsCBS Sports' Aaron Taylor looks at #12 Auburn-#13 Texas A&M and other key college football matchups.

SportsLine Week 9 AFC North Picks: Steelers Offense 'Very, Very Limited, Says Larry HartsteinOne win separates the Bengals, Browns, Ravens, and Steelers in the evenly matched AFC North, pointing to a tight division race deep into the season.

Allen Robinson Looking For Answers As He Continues To Be Non-Factor In Bears Offense This SeasonThe Bears’ offense has struggled all season, and Allen Robinson – the top receiver the last three years – is a microcosm of it.