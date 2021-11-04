CHICAGO (CBS) — SWAT has arrived on the scene where a man is barricaded inside an apartment in the Uptown neighborhood.
Initial reports say the man is barricaded inside an apartment on the 4600 block of North Kenmore and is believed to be alone.
A Tweet shows the scene by a nearby Sonic restaurant.
SWAT at Sonics, Sheridan and Wilson pic.twitter.com/5kMpdBkJLE
— Yehuda Rothschild (@CryptoMvskoke) November 4, 2021
A man was transported to Weiss Hospital with no injuries.
No further information is available. This is a developing story.
