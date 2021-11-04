FOREST PARK, Ill. (CBS) — One person was shot and wounded in broad daylight Thursday on the Eisenhower Expressway.
The shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. on the eastbound Eisenhower between Des Plaines and Harlem avenues.READ MORE: 2 Teens Wounded In Shooting Near Chicago Vocational High School
Illinois State Police said one person was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: 'Something Dangerous Was Going to Happen': Witness at Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Speaks About Encounter With Shooter
Inbound lanes were shut down at 17th Avenue in Maywood following the shooting as state troopers looked for shell casings. The expressway fully reopened around 5:30 p.m.
State Police said they have responded to 205 expressway shootings on Chicago area expressways this year.MORE NEWS: Parents, Hermosa Community Members Want CPS To Help Rebuild After Nixon Elementary School Playground Is Set On Fire
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to call state police at (847) 294-4400 or to email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.