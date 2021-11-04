DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Bucktown, Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were beaten and robbed at gunpoint overnight in Bucktown.

Police said the men were walking in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue around 1:15 a.m., when three armed men approached, beat them and took their phones and wallets.

The offenders drove away in a black sedan.

The victims were slightly injured.

No one is in custody.

