CHICAGO (CBS) — Can the Bears turn things around against a Steelers team that has followed three straight losses with three straight wins? There’s this: two of Pittsburgh’s losses came to the Bengals and Raiders, so by the transitive property the Bears are the better team, right?

Here are three things to watch when the Bears visit the Steelers on Monday night.

Fields Moving On Up

The number one thing to watch is what we’ve been watching and waiting on: Justin Fields’ playmaking. He had his best day as a pro against the 49ers last week, but can he build on it? Whether it’s play-action, or action with the legs, Matt Nagy has to get more from his rookie quarterback in start number seven. Double-digit rushes should be the standard.

Steelers On The Run

The second thing to watch is what’s helped the Steelers turn things around, their run game. During a 1-3 start, they only averaged 55 rushing yards a game. But since then they’ve gained 127 a game on the ground. During their current three-game losing streak, the Bears have given up 154 rushing yards per contest. Now would be as good a time as any to wrap up and hold on.

Coaches’ Chess Game

The final thing to watch is the chess match between head coaches Matt Nagy and Mike Tomlin. Ultimately, yes, it’s up to the players to execute. But adjustments are a thing and it will be very intriguing to see who outcoaches whom. Two flawed teams, one with a rookie quarterback and one with an antiquated one in the statue of Ben Roethlisberger. For these low-scoring offenses, it will probably all hinge on one big play.

One thing I can tell you not to watch for: The Mannings, as sadly there won’t be a Manning-cast for Monday’s game opposite the ESPN game. That’s Three Things to Watch when the Bears visit the Steelers under the Monday night lights.