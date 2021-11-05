CHICAGO (CBS) — As high pressure over the Ohio Valley drifts away, that sets up a steady southwest wind flow, allowing for temperatures to increase across the Chicago area through the weekend.
A weak system passes around daybreak tomorrow, but it is moisture-starved. We only expect a line of clouds with it during the early morning hours.
Southwest winds pick up through the weekend taking highs into the 60s Sunday.
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, when you’ll need to turn your clocks back one hour.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. NOT AS CHILLY. LOW 37.
SATURDAY: BREEZY & MILDER. HIGH 57.
SUNDAY: WARM WINDS. HIGH 64.