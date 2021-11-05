DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– A weekend warmup is ahead.

Friday starts off chilly, but sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s arrive by the afternoon.

The warming trend continues into the weekend as temperatures reach the 60s.

Central Standard Time begins Sunday.

Warmer weather hangs around at least through Tuesday

