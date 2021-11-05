CHICAGO (CBS)– A weekend warmup is ahead.
Friday starts off chilly, but sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s arrive by the afternoon.
The warming trend continues into the weekend as temperatures reach the 60s.
Central Standard Time begins Sunday.
Warmer weather hangs around at least through Tuesday