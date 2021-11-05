CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago kids ages five to 11 already are getting their COVID-19 vaccinations.
On Friday, the city's top doctor provided some numbers.
"There's about 210,000 Chicagoans between the ages of five and 11, already as of yesterday, Chicago had received more than 50,000 pediatric doses for that age group, and we're on track to have received about 100,000 by next Friday," said Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Department of Public Health.
Both doses and needles for kids are smaller than for adults. Kids were seen playing after getting their shots.
Both doses and needles for kids are smaller than for adults. Kids were seen playing after getting their shots.

Next Friday, Nov. 12, Chicago Public School students will have the day off to get vaccinated against COVID and Chicago city workers who are eligible will get two hours off that day to get their booster shots.
That would put those shots just under two weeks before Thanksgiving.