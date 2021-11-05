CHICAGO (CBS) — A father of seven is shot and killed in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

As if that’s not shocking and sad enough, it’s how the family learned of this tragedy. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostak reports a dog played a role in letting loved ones know something was terribly wrong.

CBS 2 spoke to the widow of Ronald Pitts who said he was out walking the family dog around 5:00 on Wednesday when he was shot and killed.

She said that a nearby lot is used by a lot of neighbors as a kind of dog park. She said she knew something was wrong when the dog returned without Ronald.

“They gunned him down in broad daylight while he was walking his dog. That was it.”

Taylor Pitts is still in shock over the death of her husband of five years, Ronald Pitts. Pitts was walking on the sidewalk around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday when police say a car pulled up and someone shot him in the head.

Taylor believes several people saw what happened to her husband. She is calling on them to help police track down the gunman.

“Me and his children are begging them that they give them that information. I understand how scary that can be,” Pitts said. “We’re scared. They’re probably scared. But he deserves it. We deserve it. We deserve justice.”

Taylor said she and Pitts married five years ago and had seven children together: six girls and a six-month-old boy. To Taylor and the children, Pitts was beloved, a superhero.

“He would come up with amazing ideas to do things with them,” Pitts said. “Even if it was hooking up a slide to a water hose and making their own water slide, that’s just who he was.”

Chicago police said they do not have anyone in custody at this time but continue to investigate. If you know anything you’re asked to call police or submit a tip online at CPDTip.com.