DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Violence, Chicago Weekend Shootings, East Garfield Park, East Garfield Park Shooting, Garfield Park, Stroger Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are hospitalized after being shot in Garfield Park on the West Side.

Police said shortly before noon, a 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were in the park in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, when they both sustained gunshot wounds by an unknown offender.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the right leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and the left foot, and was also transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff