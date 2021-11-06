CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are hospitalized after being shot in Garfield Park on the West Side.
Police said shortly before noon, a 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were in the park in the 3400 block of West Madison Street, when they both sustained gunshot wounds by an unknown offender.
The 25-year-old man was shot in the right leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and the left foot, and was also transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
Area Four Detectives are investigating.