CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver crashed into the Des Plaines River in northwest suburban Rosemont on Saturday.
Illinois State Police said the driver was headed east on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway near the Tri-State Tollway around 10 a.m., when she crashed into the river.
The car was partially submerged, and the woman was rescued. She was not injured.
Dive teams pulled the car out of the water a short time later.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.