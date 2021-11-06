CHICAGO (CBS) — We change our clocks tonight, falling back an hour to Central Standard Time. Sunday’s sunrise will be at 6:30am. It sets at 4:37pm.
Watch the warmup continue today and Sunday. SW winds push the temps to the 57° mark today and mid-60s on Sunday. Breezy conditions this weekend with lots of sunshine.READ MORE: 8 Dead, Several Injured At Astroworld Festival In Houston
Warm and dry conditions remain on Monday.
READ MORE: House Passes $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill, Sending It To Biden For Signature
November 6
Normal- 53
Friday- 52
Today- 57
Sunrise – 7:31am CDT
Sunset – 5:39pm CDT
Forecast
Today- sunny and breezy with a high of 57. S wind gusts to 25 mph.
Tonight- mostly clear 43. Turn your clocks back an hour.
Sunday- mostly sunny, breezy, warmer. 64.
A spectacular Fall weekend.
You’ll get an extra hour tonight.
Weekend warmup on the way.