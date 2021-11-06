CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Side clothing shop is getting back to business after a break-in, and people in the Englewood community are coming to its aid.
Someone smashed the window at Englewood Branded, a retail store at 63rd and Ashland, and stole what they could grab, but the store owner isn’t letting that bring him down.READ MORE: Bensenville Officer Shot While Responding To A Domestic Disturbance
“I’m going to do the same thing I’ve been doing. I’m deeply rooted in the community,” owner Corie Luckett said. “Maybe the security measures will be a little different. For three years, I haven’t let my shutters down, because I wanted to show the community that I trust them.”READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Warm Weekend, Rain Returns During The Week
This weekend, the Resident Association of Greater Englewood is trying to help make up for the break-in..MORE NEWS: Red Cross, Hispanic Caucus Institute Install Smoke Alarms In Little Village
They’re calling for a “community cash mob” to show up, and bring in some extra business.