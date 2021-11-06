DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chatham, Crime, shot, teen

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen was shot in Chatham late Friday night, police said.

READ MORE: Man Found Fatally Shot In Little Village

The 17-year-old was standing in front of a store in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at about 11:46 p.m. when he was shot by an unidentified man dressed in all black, authorities said.

READ MORE: 8 Dead, Several Injured At Astroworld Festival In Houston

The victim was shot in the leg and back and ran into the store for cover as the offender fled the scene, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: Man Dies After Being Shot In South Austin

Nobody is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff