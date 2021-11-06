By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen was shot in Chatham late Friday night, police said.
The 17-year-old was standing in front of a store in the 8600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue at about 11:46 p.m. when he was shot by an unidentified man dressed in all black, authorities said.
The victim was shot in the leg and back and ran into the store for cover as the offender fled the scene, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.
Nobody is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.