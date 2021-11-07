Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and another stabbed in Back of the Yards Sunday morning, authorities said.READ MORE: Man Killed, Woman Wounded In University Village Drive-By Shooting
The men, 44 and 51, were outside on the sidewalk in the 4700 block of South Laflin at about 12:50 a.m. when the 51-year-old was shot in the leg and the 44-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen, police said. Both were initially reported in good condition and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.READ MORE: 4 Wounded, 1 Fatally, In Separate Bronzeville Shootings
Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.MORE NEWS: Bensenville Officer Shot While Responding To A Domestic Disturbance