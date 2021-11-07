CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are dead after a domestic disturbance in Joliet Saturday afternoon.
Authorities said around 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Middletree Road after an unknown person called about their brother threatening his grandfather with a knife as the two argued while the individual was on the phone.
Will County Sheriff's deputies arrived and seen Jabbar Muhammad, 21, threatening the grandfather, Eldred Wells, 70, with the knife. As deputies attempted to calm Muhammad, he lunged and stabbed Wells in the neck. Deputies fired several shots as Muhammad continued to stab Wells, resulting in several more shots.
The officers performed life saving measures to both individuals. Wells was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Muhammad died on the scene from his injuries.
No further information is available at this time. Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.