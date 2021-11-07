CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were wounded late Sunday in a shooting in South Shore.
At 5:15 p.m., two men were standing on the corner in the 7100 block of South Exchange Avenue when they were each shot.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the knees, a 30-year-old man in the right leg. They both self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
Meanwhile, a third man, 24, was shot multiple times throughout the body and was was found about a block away in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
No one was in custody late Sunday. Area One detectives were investigating.