A person who died was one of four shot in separate Bronzeville shootings Sunday morning, police said.
In the 4600 block of South King Drive at about 12:17 a.m., authorities said an altercation began inside an establishment between a group of men after a man stepped on a woman’s shoes, which led to a shooting. A man, 25, was shot in the neck, chest, arm and torso and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman, 27, whose shoes were stepped on, was shot in the chin and was also taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition. Police said it’s unknown who fired the shots.
Area One Detectives are investigating with no offender description available.
Also in Bronzeville, less than half mile away, two people were found shot in the 500 block of East 47th Street at about 1:47 a.m. One person was found shot inside a storefront where a gathering was happening and the other outside, according to police.
A man, 22, was shot in both legs and a woman, 33, was shot in the leg. Both are being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
A currently unidentified man was taken into custody near the scene of the second shooting and was taken to Area One for questioning, authorities said.
Police wouldn’t confirm with CBS 2 if the two shootings were related.