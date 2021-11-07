DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — With some huffing and puffing, more than 500 people took their ambitions sky-high on Sunday as they raced to the top of the Willis Tower.

Upon finishing, the participants got ribbons and congratulations for completing the 13th annual SkyRise Chicago Stair Climb.

The race route goes up 103 flights of stairs at the Willis Tower.

People who did not run all the way up could hand-cycle in a machine calibrated to match the climbing experience. There was also a virtual option.

All proceeds benefited Chicago’s Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

