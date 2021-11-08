CHICAGO (CBS) — Holiday season is upon us, and in one culture, that means breaking out the coconut and condensed milk for a holiday favorite.

Morning Insider Marissa Parra gives us a flavor of Puerto Rico, and introduces us to coquito.

There’s no place like home for the holidays, but when “home” is 2,000 miles away, a small taste goes a long way.

“Once it’s Christmas, Thanksgiving, everyone wants coquito,” Vanessa Sepulveda said.

In Puerto Rico, coquito is the taste of the holidays.

“If you like coconut, you will like coquito,” Sepulveda said.

It’s like a tropical eggnog, but she makes flavors in Nutella, strawberry, and even cheesecake.

“There are tons of other different flavors,” Sepulveda said.

You could call Sepulveda a coquito connoisseur, but don’t talk to her about coquito unless it’s homemade.

“Especially if it’s not refrigerated. I don’t trust it, because coquito needs to be refrigerated,” she said.

She would know. She makes batches by the dozen.

“I love making it,” she said. “I love being Puerto Rican. I love making Puerto Rican dishes. … And I’m sharing a little of Puerto Rico.”

Coquito is meant to be shared among friends and family, and while she’s usually clinking glasses with fellow Puerto Ricans, she hopes to one day clink glasses with Chicagoans of all cultures.

Intrigued? You can give it a try yourself in a few weeks.

Chicago will see its 4th annual National Coquito Festival on Dec. 4.