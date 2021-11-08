DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Albany Park, Robbery, Smash And Grab

CHICAGO (CBS)– Smash and grab thieves targeted a wine and spirit store on the Northwest Side in Albany Park overnight.

Just before 3 a.m., two men used a rock to break the front door of the store in the 4200 block of North Kedzie Avenue.

The store owner told CBS 2 they store an entire display of lottery tickets.

Surveillance video shows the offenders run off less than a minute after entering.

No arrests have been made.

