CHICAGO (CBS)– Smash and grab thieves targeted a wine and spirit store on the Northwest Side in Albany Park overnight.
Just before 3 a.m., two men used a rock to break the front door of the store in the 4200 block of North Kedzie Avenue.READ MORE: U.S. Lifts Most COVID-Linked Bans On Travelers From Abroad
The store owner told CBS 2 they store an entire display of lottery tickets.READ MORE: Franco Patino And Jacob Jurinek, Best Friends From Naperville, Among 8 People Killed During Astroworld Concert
Surveillance video shows the offenders run off less than a minute after entering.MORE NEWS: American Red Cross Offering Incentives To Donors Amid Emergency Blood Shortage
No arrests have been made.