CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 first told the story of the wrong police raid in which Anjanette Young was handcuffed naked in her apartment two years ago this week.

In the time since, Young’s story and the body cam video that we obtained and aired just over a year later have made headlines around the country and have prompted demands for change.

• CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reported our first story about Anjanette Young on Nov. 12, 2019. The raid took place on Feb. 21, 2019. It was a Thursday night, and Young had just undressed in her bedroom while looking forward to relaxing with an episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.” Her door burst open and a “swarm” of police officers pointing guns stormed in. They were there to execute a search warrant, but they had the wrong home.

• CBS 2 aired the body cam video of the raid on Dec. 17, 2020. Young had filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for the video to show the public what happened to her that day. CBS 2 also filed a request for the video. The Chicago Police Department denied the requests, but Young obtained the footage after a court forced CPD to turn it over as part of her lawsuit against police. Hours before the TV version of our report on the body cam video was broadcast, the city’s lawyers attempted to stop CBS 2 from airing the video by filing an emergency motion in federal court.

• Young refiled her lawsuit in state court Feb. 19, 2021 after withdrawing her original lawsuit from federal court. Her case as of Nov. 9, 2021 was still ongoing and had not been settled, and it was unclear what was going to happen despite promises from the Mayor Lori Lightfoot to settle it swiftly.

• In April 2021, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability announced it had completed its 18-month investigation of the raid, which included nearly 100 misconduct allegations against the more than a dozen police officers who were involved. COPA forwarded its findings to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown. CBS 2 reported he will review the COPA recommendations before determining whether the department will discipline the officers. It remained unclear as of November 2021 when the disciplinary actions would be taken.

• The Chicago Office of the Inspector General completed its investigation of how the raid/fallout was handled in early October. The findings were sent to the Mayor’s office, which has a “period of time” to review and respond before the findings are made public.