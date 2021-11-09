CHICAGO (CBS) — Arkansas is being removed from Chicago’s travel advisory this week, leaving 40 states and one territory on the list of places still considered COVID-19 hotspots.
The city’s COVID-19 travel advisory list includes every U.S. state and territory except: Arkansas, Connecticut, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands.READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues: How Global Shortages Are Affecting Consumers Nationwide
Alabama, Mississippi, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Virginia all could be removed from the travel advisory next week.
States are removed from the city’s travel advisory when they get their daily COVID case rate below 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks.READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Prosecutors Rest Their Case; Will Rittenhouse Take The Stand?
City officials recommend people who aren’t vaccinated get tested for COVID one to three days before heading to a state or territory on the travel advisory list, and again three to five days before returning to Chicago.
Public health officials also recommend unvaccinated people who visit a state or territory on the travel advisory list quarantine for at least seven days upon arriving in Chicago, even if they test negative. Unvaccinated people who don’t get a COVID test should quarantine for at least 10 days.
Anyone who is traveling is required to wear a mask on public transportation – including planes, trains, and buses – regardless of their vaccination status. An indoor mask mandate also remains in place for public places in all of Illinois.MORE NEWS: Body Found In Lake Michigan Identified As Missing Man Oribi Kontein
“For many of us, our thoughts are turning to Thanksgiving, in the hope that we can celebrate among family and friends, like we did before COVID,” Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement. “If you want some peace of mind, not only for yourself but for those you’ll be joining for Thanksgiving, make sure you are fully vaccinated by Nov. 11.”