DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Albert Ramon
Filed Under:Albert Ramon, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re in store for one more mild day, before big changes arrive in our weather.

5 a.m. Wednesday: 11.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

READ MORE: University Of Chicago Graduate Shot And Killed During Robbery Attempt In Hyde Park

Wednesday will start off in the 30s and 40s with a partly cloudy sky. Increasing clouds are on tap for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

5 p.m. Wednesday: 11.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The best chance for a shower will arrive after 5 p.m., with increasing shower chances Wednesday night.

10:45 a.m. Thursday: 11.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Rain chances skyrocket to 100 percent for Thursday morning as a cold front moves into the area. The best chance of rain will be before 1 p.m. on Thursday, with falling temperatures through the afternoon. Windy and cold for Thursday evening as temperatures fall into the 40s.

READ MORE: Fears That Oak Park Apartment Could Collapse Leave Panicked Residents Scrambling To Evacuate

7:45 p.m. Friday: 11.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Friday will be cold with highs only in the low 40s. There’s a chance for a rain and snow mix Friday evening through Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

A secondary system arrives on Sunday morning allowing for another chance of snow. Light accumulations will be possible Sunday morning, but mainly on grassy areas.

7:30 a.m. Sunday: 11.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs remain in the upper 30s for Monday with a slight chance for rain/snow showers.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 40.
Wednesday: Turning mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain late. High 58.
Thursday: 100% chance of rain and windy. High 55.

MORE NEWS: Lewis Medina Honored As Citizen Of The Year In Kane County After Pulling Driver To Safety As Train Approached

7-Day: 11.09.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Albert Ramon