CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re in store for one more mild day, before big changes arrive in our weather.
READ MORE: University Of Chicago Graduate Shot And Killed During Robbery Attempt In Hyde Park
Wednesday will start off in the 30s and 40s with a partly cloudy sky. Increasing clouds are on tap for Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.
The best chance for a shower will arrive after 5 p.m., with increasing shower chances Wednesday night.
Rain chances skyrocket to 100 percent for Thursday morning as a cold front moves into the area. The best chance of rain will be before 1 p.m. on Thursday, with falling temperatures through the afternoon. Windy and cold for Thursday evening as temperatures fall into the 40s.READ MORE: Fears That Oak Park Apartment Could Collapse Leave Panicked Residents Scrambling To Evacuate
Friday will be cold with highs only in the low 40s. There’s a chance for a rain and snow mix Friday evening through Saturday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
A secondary system arrives on Sunday morning allowing for another chance of snow. Light accumulations will be possible Sunday morning, but mainly on grassy areas.
Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs remain in the upper 30s for Monday with a slight chance for rain/snow showers.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 40.
Wednesday: Turning mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain late. High 58.
Thursday: 100% chance of rain and windy. High 55.