CHICAGO (CBS) — A recent graduate of the University of Chicago was shot and killed during a robbery attempt Tuesday afternoon in the Hyde Park neighborhood, just a block away from campus.

Police said a 24-year-old man was on the sidewalk on the 900 block of East 54th Place shortly before 2 p.m., when a vehicle pulled up, and a gunman got out and demanded his property.

The attacker then shot the victim in the chest, got back in the vehicle, and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a statement from the University of Chicago, the victim was a recent graduate.

“We are working with the Chicago Police Department to gather more facts about the case, and the University of Chicago Police Department is immediately increasing patrols near campus. While we have not had any indication that this is an active incident, we encourage you to be vigilant and exercise caution,” Associate Vice President for Safety & Security Eric M. Heath said in an email to the university community. “This is devastating news for our entire community. We will keep you informed as we know more about this incident.”

The scene of the shooting is about a block north of the University of Chicago Campus, and also just a block away from Kozminski Career Academy, a Chicago Public Schools elementary school.

It’s a busy area, especially at 2 p.m. on a weekday, which is the deadly shooting left neighbors stunned.

“It’s not regular. You don’t just shoot someone on the chest; for what? A phone? What is equivalence of life? So it just doesn’t add up to me,” John Okafo said.

Area One detectives are investigating, and police are reviewing surveillance video in the area.