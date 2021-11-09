CHICAGO (CBS) — Drew Valentine, the youngest Division I college basketball coach at 30, is now in charge at Loyola – and the Ramblers were in charge of Coppin State Tuesday night.
Lucas Williamson had one of 20 Loyola three-pointers.
Meanwhile, Ryan Schweeger did his damage inside with some layups. It was a 30-3 lead for the Ramblers just to start the game.
Six players scored in double figures, and about 1,400 fans were in attendance.
Loyola rolled to a 103-45 win.