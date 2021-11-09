DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:College Basketball, Coppin State, Loyola, Loyola Ramblers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Drew Valentine, the youngest Division I college basketball coach at 30, is now in charge at Loyola – and the Ramblers were in charge of Coppin State Tuesday night.

Lucas Williamson had one of 20 Loyola three-pointers.

Meanwhile, Ryan Schweeger did his damage inside with some layups. It was a 30-3 lead for the Ramblers just to start the game.

Six players scored in double figures, and about 1,400 fans were in attendance.

Loyola rolled to a 103-45 win.

