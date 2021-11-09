DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– Three women were arrested after a carjacking in Wicker Park led to a police chase on the expressway Monday night.

Around 8 p.m., a 44-year-old woman was in her SUV, in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, when a man approach her, armed with a handgun.

The man forced the woman out of her 2015 Lexus SUV.

Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police driving on the expressway spotted the stolen SUV and went after it. The chase ended in Roseland, about 17 miles from where the vehicle was first stolen.

Police arrested three women inside the stolen SUV after they fled on foot.