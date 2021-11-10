DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have issued an alert to businesses of robberies in the West Lawn and Ashburn neighborhoods.

According to authorities, in each incident, an unknown offender enters a business and demands money from the register.

Incident times and locations:

  • 3800 block of W. 79th Street on November 4, 2021 at 10:11 p.m.
  • 6400 block of S. Pulaski on November 4, 2021 at 11:43 p.m.
The offender is described as a white male, 18-30 years old 5’8”-6’1”, 140-170 lbs. Police reminds residents to always be aware of your surroundings and to report suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with information can contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.

