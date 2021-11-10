CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have issued an alert to businesses of robberies in the West Lawn and Ashburn neighborhoods.
According to authorities, in each incident, an unknown offender enters a business and demands money from the register.READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Team Seeks Mistrial, Accusing Prosecutors Of 'Impropriety' While Questioning Rittenhouse On Stand
Incident times and locations:
- 3800 block of W. 79th Street on November 4, 2021 at 10:11 p.m.
- 6400 block of S. Pulaski on November 4, 2021 at 11:43 p.m.
The offender is described as a white male, 18-30 years old 5’8”-6’1”, 140-170 lbs. Police reminds residents to always be aware of your surroundings and to report suspicious activity immediately.MORE NEWS: Disorganized Cops Handcuffed Innocent Black Teens at Gunpoint Multiple Times In Bizarre 2019 Incident, New Body Camera Video Shows
Anyone with information can contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.